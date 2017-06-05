Poll: Russians consider Azerbaijan a friendly country

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Every fifth resident of Russia (21%) believes that relations between Moscow and Washington have changed for the better in recent years.

Report informs, the Russian media quoted "Левада-центр".

In turn, 17% of respondents said the opposite and another 54% have not yet seen the changes.

However, Russian respondents named Belarus (46%), China (39%) and Kazakhstan (34%) as most close friends of the country. Azerbaijan (9%), Syria (15%), India (14%), Cuba (11%) also included in the list of the friendly countries.

The main enemies of the country were shown as the US (69%), Ukraine (50%), as well as Germany (24%). Moreover, Russian respondents consider Latvia and Lithuania (24% each), Poland (21%), Estonia (16%), Great Britain (15%), Georgia (9%), France (8%) as a countries in hostile relations with Russia.