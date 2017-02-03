Poll: 52% respondents in Turkey will vote for new constitution

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ 52 percent of respondents in Turkey said they would vote in favor of new constitution in a referendum.

Report informs citing the Haber7, results of the survey "Agenda of Turkey in 2017. Exploring changes to the Constitution and presidential administration system" unveiled.

According to report, survey was conducted on January 26-February 1 with participation of 5 400 people in 30 major cities, 154 regions of 23 provinces.

Answering the question "Which party would you give your vote if tomorrow there will be elections?", 51.66% said they would vote for the current ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), 25,5% for Republican People's Party (CHP), 12,77% for Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), 7,77% Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Notably, referendum on changes and amendments to the Turkey's current constitution planned in early April.