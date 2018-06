Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ The political directors of a group of six nations (five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) and Iran have ended their closed door meeting in Geneva after eight hours of talks.

The negotiators have left the EU delegation’s office which served as the venue, informs Report citing TASS.

Nicolas de Riviere, Director-General for Political and Security Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, described the atmosphere of the talks as “pretty warm.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov led the Russian delegation; Iran’s delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.