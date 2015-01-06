 Top
    Policeman dies following suicide attack in Istanbul

    A female suicide bomber blew herself up at the police station in Istanbul’s historic district Sultanahmet

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ A female suicide bomber blew herself up at the police station in downtown Istanbul Tuesday injuring two police officers, the Report reported citing the city’s governor Vasip Sahin.

    Sahin told journalists that an unidentified English-speaking woman entered the police station in Istanbul’s historic district Sultanahmet claiming to have forgotten her wallet and blew herself up. Two police officers have been wounded as a result of the explosion.

