Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Bomb attack took place at a police station in Suruj region of Sanliurfa, Turkey.

Report informs referring to CNNTurk a police officer and two civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

The bomb installed in a car parked near a police station. Suruc region is 15 kilometers away from the Syrian city of Kobani (Ayn-al-Arab).