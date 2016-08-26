8 people killed, 45 injured in Turkish police station attack - UPDATED

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ 8 people were killed, 45 injured as PKK militants have committed car bomb attack at a police station in Cizre district of Şırnak province, Turkey.

According to Reuters, one person was killed, 25 injured during the blast.

Notably, no information reported by any state authorities or officials regarding the killed and injured in the attack.

***10:15

PKK militants have committed car bomb attack at a police station in Cizre district of Şırnak province, Turkey.

Report informs citing Habertürk, the attack occurred on Cızre-Şırnak highway, at 50 m to Cizre Security Department Riot Police Office.

The terrorists blew up a car, loaded with explosives at the checkpoint.

According to the information, many people were injured in the blast and taken to Cizre State Hospital.

Building of the Riot Police Office was seriously damaged.