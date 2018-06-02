 Top
    Police car returning from the rally in Turkey upended, 16 people were wounded

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ 16 people were injured as a result of road accident of minibus carrying the police officers in Bitlis province of Turkey.

    Report informs referring to TRT Haber that the wounded police officers were taken to the state hospital of Tatvan where the road accident took place.

    Police officers were returning from the rally in Batman, held by Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım.

    The accident occurred in Yelkenli village of Tatvan-Van Highway.

