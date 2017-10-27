 Top
    Police car crash in Turkey leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

    Doctors assessed the state of injured policemen as critical

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ A car with policemen crashed in Bornova district of Izmir, Turkey, as a result of which two policemen killed and 3 injured.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, driver lost the control and slammed into a concrete barrier by the road. Being cutting up by another car caused the accident. 

    The injured policemen were delivered to hospital. Doctors assessed their state as critical.

    Criminal case was launched, investigation is underway. 

