Police car crash in Turkey leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ A car with policemen crashed in Bornova district of Izmir, Turkey, as a result of which two policemen killed and 3 injured.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, driver lost the control and slammed into a concrete barrier by the road. Being cutting up by another car caused the accident.

The injured policemen were delivered to hospital. Doctors assessed their state as critical.

Criminal case was launched, investigation is underway.