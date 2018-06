Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The police bus going from Batman to Van to implement preparatory work for the meeting of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Report informs referring to Turkish media.

According to the report, 24 police were in the bus, and 17 of them were injured. Injured security guards were hospitalized. The police will be kept in hospital under observation for a while.