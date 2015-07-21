PM: Turkey to increase security on Syria border after attack

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will increase security measures along its border with Syria, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday after a suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed 30 people at a border town.

"We have convened with security officials and planned the steps that we will be taking," Report informs citing Turkish media, Davutoglu told at the news conference.

"Measures on our border with Syria will continue, and will be increased", he said.

On July 20, an explosion in Turkey near the besieged Syrian border town of Kobani was feared to have left 30 people dead and over 100 injured.

The blast hit a cultural centre in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc on Monday.