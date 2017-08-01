Place of detention of Uzbek ex-president’s daughter named

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Gulnara Karimova, the eldest daughter of late Uzbek ex-president Islam Karimov, is in custody not in house arrest".

Report informs, her Swiss lawyer Gregoire Mangeat speaking on behalf of Gulnara Karimova in the Swiss court, responded to Fergananews's question on the issue with letter.

"Three weeks ago, it became clear to me that my client was in prison. I do not know exactly where she is kept”, lawyer said.

Editor-in-chief of Ferghana said Gulnara Karimova is currently being kept in Isolation ward of Uzbek National Security Service.

Notably, Uzbek Prosecutor General's Office convicted Gulnara Karimova of committing the charged crimes and she was sentenced to five years in prison. She is currently in prison.