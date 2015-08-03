PKK training children to become suicide bombers: 2 killed, 24 wounded

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ PKK on Sunday organized a suicide attack by ramming an explosives-laden agricultural vehicle at a military police station in eastern Turkey on Sunday, killing two soldiers and wounding 24 others, authorities said, Report informs citing Turkish media.

The PKK is increasingly using children as suicide bombers against Turkish security forces, reports indicate, with this latest suicide attack. Two tons of explosives loaded onto a tractor were used in the attack. Another PKK bombing on Sunday, in Mardin, killed one soldier and wounded eight others. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said Turkey's firm stance against the terrorist organizations in the region, including the PKK, ISIS and the DHKP-C will continue without respite until all such threats are eliminated.

Two tons of explosives were used in the attack on the station on a highway near the town of Doğubeyazıt in Ağrı province, near the Iranian border, causing extensive damage to the building, the regional governor's office said in a statement. The wounded soldiers were hospitalized but there was no word on their condition. Detailed information on the perpetrators of the Ağrı suicide attack is yet to revealed, but reportedly, the perpetrators of suicide attacks organized by the PKK are mostly teenage members of the terrorist organization, aged between 12 and 16, such as a PKK member who died in a suicide attack on Mount Gabar on July,30, according to a pro-PKK Twitter account.