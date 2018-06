PKK terrorists open fire on military in Turkey: 3 killed, 2 injured

3 September, 2016 10:12

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ 3 people killed, 2 injured as a result of shelling by PKK terrorists. Report informs citing the Anadolu, one village guard dead. Dargeçit and Midyat State Hospitals continue to treat the wounded.