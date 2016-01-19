 Top
    ​PKK terrorist dressed in woman's clothing arrested

    Representative of executive power of Yazlik village, Igdir Karaqoyun detained with him

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorist who wearing woman clothing to commit attacks has been arrested. He was 40-year-old Yakup Padir.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, he was involved in the the terrorist attack that killed 13 police officers in Igdir province in December. 50-year-old Musa Padak, representative of executive power of Yazlik village of Igdir province has been detained with him.

    Two more militants involved in terrorist attacks in December, also were detained.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu have underscored that Turkey will continue to carry out anti-terrorism operations until all terrorists are eliminated. 

