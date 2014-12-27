 Top
    PKK terrorists attacked houses of the devout

    The events happened 15 days ago expected to occur again

    Baku. December 27. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorists attacked the homes of believers in the province of Sirnak Cizre at Nur neighborhood in Turkey.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish Dogruhaber website, the police failed to prevent attacks. Police just issued warning to the local population: We cannot intervene, do not leave your homes.

    The statement says, the fire took place at the two houses robbed by PKK terrorists.Despite the fact that women and children were in the house, the terrorists opened fire.

    It is also noted that a group of terrorists came down from the mountain.

    According to the information, there are 2 dead and 3 injured as a result of the raid. One of the dead is a 65-year-old Abdullah Deniz. The report has been warning that events were likely to happen again.

    It is also mentioned that a similar incident took place before in the neighborhood where during 15 days the security forces did not tried to stop the attack. So the incident looks like on October 6-7, PKK supporters committed attack against believers

    At that time, a large number of believers were injured. So supporters of the PKK killed 5 people from Hur and Dava Party (HDP). 

