    PKK attacks Turkish military base: 2 servicemen killed, 6 injured

    Incident occurred on Turkish-Iraqi border

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorists have attacked a military base on Turkish-Iraqi border.

    Report informs, the incident occurred in Tekeli village of Şemdinli village, Hakkari city.

    According to the information, the armed incident took place between Turkish servicemen and PKK terrorists. As a result, 2 servicemen were killed and 6 wounded.

    Additional forces have been sent to the region, positions of the terrorists on Turkish-Iraqi border shelled as well jets bombed the territory.  

