PKK terror attack leaves 5 dead including baby, 26 wounded in Turkey - PHOTO

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorists attacked the police department in Çınar district of southeastern Diyarbakır province late Wednesday. In the attack carried out with a bomb-laden vehicle, rocket launchers and long-barreled rifles; five civilians, one of them a baby, were killed and 26 others including six policemen were injured, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Police building and public housings near the department have been damaged. Additional police units and soldiers have been deployed to the district, along with ambulances, search-and-rescue units.

The wounded civilians and policemen have been taken to the state hospital in the district.

The terrorists first exploded the bomb-laden vehicle in front of the entrance of the building and opened heavy fire against security forces. Police immediately retaliated to the attack and launched an extensive operation around the district to capture the terrorists.

The Turkish government has intensified its counterterror operations following the recent attacks carried out by the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU and Turkey.