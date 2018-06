Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ PKK members raided the Consulate General of Turkey in Bordeaux city of France.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, PKK members downed Turkish flag, instead hung the portrait of the head of PKK and flag.

According to the information first the group of 100 people said anti-Turkish slogans in front of the consulate general.

French police watched this incident with indifference from the outside.