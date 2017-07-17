PKK members bombed southeast of Turkey, 17 servicemen injured

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ 17 servicemen were injured in the province of Hakkari in the southeast of Turkey in the explosion of an improvised explosive device laid on the road by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"During the passage of military transport on the highway near the village of Esender in the Yuksekova district of Hakkari province 17 of our military comrades were injured as a result of explosion of a homemade bomb planted by members of a separatist terrorist organization (PKK), four of them were seriously injured. The wounded are hospitalized, an operation is carried out in the area to neutralize the persons involved in the attack, Turkish General Staff stated.