PKK kills civilian and policeman in southeastern Turkey

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ A member of the PKK terrorist organization opened fire on a police vehicle with fully-automatic weapons late on Wednesday in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır. During the shooting, a policeman and two citizens who were passing got wounded, Report informs citing Turkish media.

The police officer Mehmet Uyar, 30, and two civilians were taken to the regional hospital. The seriously wounded officer Uyar and the civilian Osman Caran lost their lives.

Anti-Terror and Special Operation units have started wide scale investigations to capture the terrorist who fled the scene instantly after the killings.

With this double homicide, the number of people the PKK terrorist organization has killed excluding the Suruç suicide bombing which claimed 32 lives and wounded more than 100, has risen to 14.