 Top
    Close photo mode

    PKK claims responsibility for car bombing attack in Midyat

    On Thursday, a wounded police officer has died in a hospital, raising the death toll to six

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ The PKK terror group on Thursday claimed responsibility for Wednesday's car bomb attack on a police station in the southeastern town of Midyat that killed 6 people, Report informs referring to the Turkish media, one of the PKK-related website has declared.

    51 people were wounded by the attack in Mardin province, where the PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency.

    A ceasefire with the PKK collapsed almost a year ago, triggering the worst violence the region has seen in two decades.

    On Thursday, a wounded police officer has died in a hospital, raising the death toll in the suicide car bombing to six.

    Two women police officers were among the dead and a third police officer, who was seriously wounded in the attack, died at a military hospital in the city of Diyarbakır on Thursday.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi