PKK claims responsibility for car bombing attack in Midyat

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ The PKK terror group on Thursday claimed responsibility for Wednesday's car bomb attack on a police station in the southeastern town of Midyat that killed 6 people, Report informs referring to the Turkish media, one of the PKK-related website has declared.

51 people were wounded by the attack in Mardin province, where the PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency.

A ceasefire with the PKK collapsed almost a year ago, triggering the worst violence the region has seen in two decades.

On Thursday, a wounded police officer has died in a hospital, raising the death toll in the suicide car bombing to six.

Two women police officers were among the dead and a third police officer, who was seriously wounded in the attack, died at a military hospital in the city of Diyarbakır on Thursday.