PKK bomb attack wounds three soldiers in Turkey’s southeast

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ A bomb attack by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) wounded three soldiers in the Şemdinli district of the southeastern province of Hakkari early on June 15, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The PKK militants detonated a hidden home-made bomb while an armored military vehicle was passing.

The attack wounded three soldiers and the vehicle was also damaged in the blast.

The wounded soldiers received treatment at Şemdinli State Hospital.

Şemdinli District Governor Murat Öztürk was informed of the attack after he arrived at the hospital.