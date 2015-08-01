PKK blocks road, takes 70 hostage

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ A group of PKK terrorists took 70 passengers hostage late on Friday after blocking the Kars-Erzurum-Iğdır highway in eastern Turkey, Report informs citing Turkish Hurriyyet newspaper.

They stopped a bus carrying the 70 passengers and held them hostage for 2 hours. After they released them the terrorists set fire to the bus and three articulated lorries.

According to the newspaper, the security forces have launched an investigation into the terror attack. Gendarmerie units also took extensive measures in the region to ensure road safety.