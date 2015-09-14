PKK attacks killed 3 officers, injured 5 in Turkey

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two police officers were killed and five others wounded in a bomb-laden car attack by the PKK in the southeastern province of Şırnak early on Sunday. After the explosion, the terrorists started firing on the police, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Two of the attackers were killed at the scene of the incident and four others were killed in operations after the attack took place on the Şırnak-Uludere highway. The wounded were taken to Şırnak State Hospital. An air-assisted operation was launched in the region to apprehend the remaining assailants.

Also on Sunday morning, a police officer was killed in a rocket launcher attack while refilling a ditch dug by the PKK in Diyarbakır's Sur district.

Furthermore, two PKK terrorists were killed in raids in two locations in Sur. Security units reportedly seized six automatic rifles and an RPG7 in the raids. A military post was also attacked with mortar shells in Şemdinli in Hakkari province. One PKK terrorist was caught by a military unit and two others surrendered.

Security officials seized an estimated 60 tons of explosives, ammunition and food in an operation into PKK shelters in the southeastern Bitlis province on Friday.