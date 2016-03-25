PKK attack on gendarmerie station kills 3, injures 24 in Turkey - UPDATED

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Number of injured soldiers as a result of PKK attacking the gendarmerie station in Diyarbakir province of Turkey now reached 24.

According to the latest information, 3 soldiers killed, Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.

***09:38

Two Turkish soldiers were killed, 15 others were injured on late Thursday after PKK terrorists attacked a gendarmerie station in Lice district of southeastern Diyarbakır province, Report informs citing Anadolu Agency.

The attack took place around 21.00 local time when the terrorists rammed an explosives-laden truck into a gendarmerie station, located on a highway between Diyarbakır and Lice. According to the information obtained from the prosecutor's office, a number of ambulances have been dispatched to the scene as the clash between the militants and soldiers continues.

After the attack, the military launched an operation on PKK targets in the territory with Sikorsky helicopters.