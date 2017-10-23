 Top
    Pit collapses in Armenia, casualties reported

    Special mountain rescue service dispatched to the scene

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Pit has collapsed in one of the underground mines of Lori region of Armenia.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    According to the ministry of emergency situations of Armenia, on October 23, a signal came that the Shamlukhsky area of the underground mine of Akhtala Mining and Processing Enterprise CJSC collapsed, as a result of which the driller Vrezh Sahakyan born in 1979 died.

    Akhtala detachment of special mountain-rescue service left the scene of the incident.

    Mountain rescuers carried out work on clearing and strengthening the mine.

