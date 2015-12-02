​Peskov: Sanctions against Turkey are preventive in nature

Baku. 2 December. REPORT. AZ / Russia's economic sanctions against Turkey are linked to the growing terrorist threat and are of a preventive nature.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov to journalists.

"To great extent these measures are linked, as stressed already, with the growing terrorist threat they are of a preventive nature in many respects against the backdrop of the terrorist threat, - said the representative of the Kremlin. - This is different from the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia."

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the application of special economic measures against Turkey, including suspension of an agreement with Turkey on visa-free regime from January 1, 2016. On December 1, 2015, the Russian government specified the special measures towards Turkey.