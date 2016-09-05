 Top
    Peskov: Putin-Obama talks lasted more than planned

    Presidents of Russia and US discussed primarily Syria and Ukraine

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Primarily Syria and Ukraine discussed at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Barack Obama on the sidelines of G20 summit in China.

    Report informs citing the TASS, spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov also added that the meeting took place well, "the work will continue."

    He stated that the negotiations lasted over than planned, at the end leaders talked face-to-face.

