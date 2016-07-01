Peskov: Putin may meet with Erdoğan before G20 summit

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed again that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may take place before the G20 summit in China in September.

Report informs citing the TASS, when asked if the meeting of the two leaders could be held in Sochi this August, Peskov said "various options are possible.

According to Kommersant, the meeting of two presidents may take place in August.

There is no certain data on the date and venue yet.