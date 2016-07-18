Peskov: It’s impossible to identify events in Turkey, Armenia and Kazakhstan

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ It’s impossible to identify the events in Turkey, Armenia and Kazakhstan, it is necessary to analyze each case particularly.

Repor informs referring to the RIA Novosti, said a spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, answering journalists' questions about whether Kremlin see the connection between the destabilization of situation in Turkey, Armenia and Kazakhstan.

"One case obviously is related with the attempted coup of power, which led to numerous casualties, but another case is full of various manifestations of crime", said D. Peskov.

According to him, security of the Russian borders is provided properly, the situation is closely monitored.

"Of course, a manifestation of such turbulence at our borders causes a concern. Of cource, it’s necessary to closely monitor the situation, analyze it. According to the received information, the necessary measures are taken", said the press secretary of the Russian president.