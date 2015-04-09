Peskov: High-level delegation from Russia to visit Canakkale Battle anniversary

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will be represented at a high level on the anniversary events in Turkey, dedicated to the centennial of the Battle of Canakkale.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

"Russian Federation will be represented at a high level in the commemorative events planned by our Turkish partners in Canakkale", - said D.Peskov.

Peskov also said that the question about the visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Yerevan is still being considered. "We will make an appropriate announcement", - he said.

On April 24 this year in Turkey at the international level to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Canakkale.