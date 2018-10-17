Peskov: Crimea explosion may be terror attack

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The version of the attack is considered as the main reason for the explosion in College in Kerch, Russian President's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to him, NAC informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that the explosion was caused by an unidentified explosive device.

Notably, today an explosive device killed 10 people and injured at least 50 others at a vocational college in Crimea.