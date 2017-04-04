 Top
    Peskov: Terrorist attack in St.Petersburg during Putin's stay makes us think

    Any terrorist act in Russia a challenge for everyone, including president

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The fact that the terrorist act was committed in St. Petersburg during the stay in the city of the Russian president makes us think and becomes a subject for analysis of special services. Report informs referring to the Russian media, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said.

    "Undoubtedly, the fact that this terrorist act was committed at the time of the head of state's presence in the city, makes us think and attract attention. This is the subject for analyzing special services," Peskov said in response to a question whether they perceive in the Kremlin that twin blast in St. Petersburg metro is a personal challenge to president.

    According to Peskov, any terrorist act taking place in Russia is a challenge for everyone, including the president.

