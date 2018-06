Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ A close relative of Tarkhan Batirashvili, one of the leaders of ISIS terrorist groups, was arrested in Georgia's Pankisi gorge.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, 5 persons intending to send people living in the Pankisi gorge to Syria as mercenary, were arrested in a special operation involving 100 police officers.

A relative of Batirashvili, Gayoz Borchashvili is also among the arrestants.