Suspected perpetrator of Yenibosna terrorist act in Turkey detained

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion near a police station rocked Istanbul's Yenibosna neighborhood on Thursday, injuring at least 10 people with one in a serious condition. Later on the same day, 6 PKK members have been detained, including the prime suspect, who is considered to be the "main perpetrator" of the attack, police said.

Report informs referring to Anadolu agency.

The suspect was detained in Aksaray province in central Turkey, with a fake ID card. Along with the terrorist, another suspect was detained in Aksaray. Four other PKK militants were detained in a security operation carried out in Istanbul.

Initial reports suggested that five people were injured in the blast with one in a serious condition. Istanbul Governor Vasip Şahin confirmed the injury toll in a post on his Twitter account, saying that a bomb laden motorcycle was detonated at Bahçelievler district, where Yenibosna is located.