Pentagon spokesperson: Turkey's military presence in Iraq not illegal

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The statement that Turkey's military presence in Iraq is illegal is completely false".

Report informs citing Haber7, the US Defense Department (Pentagon) spokesperson Matthew Allen said.

He issued an official written statement and commented on the two-days ago speech of Spokesperson of International Coalition Forces in Iraq, Colonel Lieutenant John Dorrian regarding Turkish troops in Iraq.

Notably, John Dorrian has said that Turkey is not among the coalition forces and that Turkish military in Iraq has not been deployed in Bashiqa by the Iraqi Government.

Matthew Allen declared Spokesperson for International Coalition Forces John Dorrian made no such statement in a briefing and his speech was misinterpreted.

M.Allen said: "The statement that Turkey's military presence in Iraq is illegal is completely false".

Pentagon spokesperson added that J.Dorrian hasn't commented Turkey's military presence in Iraq.