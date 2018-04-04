Pentagon spokesperson: News on US leaving Incirlik air base false

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ “The news about our leaving the Incirlik military base of Turkey does not reflect the truth”.

Report informs referring to the TRT, this was stated by Johnny Michael, spokesperson of Pentagon while he was answering to the question about withdrawal of the US arms depot from Incirlik.

“Turkey is our ally within NATO. The military air base of Turkey in Incirlik plays very significant role for NATO and coalition. Such news are completely unfounded. This news serves for growth of distrust between us and for our separation and division in the time when it is important for us to act jointly and to defend our common interests”, he emphasized.

Notably, the news was spread on 3 April about transfer by the US to another place of the mobile arms depot entitled as “Armag” which is currently placed at Incirlik military air base in Adana, Turkey.