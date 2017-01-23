 Top
    Peace talks on Syria started in Astana

    Seven delegations attend, including Syrian government and armed opposition, as well as Russia, Turkey and Iran

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The talks on the Syrian crisis have begun in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, Report informs referring to the Kazakh media. 

    The issues topping the meeting’s agenda include strengthening the ceasefire and advancing the negotiation process in order to hold consultations in Geneva on February 8.

    On the whole, seven delegations are participating in the meeting including those of the Syrian government and the armed opposition, as well as Russia, Turkey and Iran, who act as guarantors of the ceasefire agreements adopted on December 29. 

    Besides, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura’s team is also taking part in the talks while US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol acts as an observer.

