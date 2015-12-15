Stoltenberg: 'Patriot' will stay in Turkey for one more year

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Period of Spain's 'Patriot' air defense system in Turkey is extended up to January 25, 2017.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General says.

According to information, period of 'Patriot' remaining in the territory of Turkey extended on the basis of appeal of official Ankara to the Alliance.

'Patriot' system installed in Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa and Adana provinces of Turkey in February, 2013.