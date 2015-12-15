 Top
    Stoltenberg: 'Patriot' will stay in Turkey for one more year

    'Patriot' air defense system will remain in Turkey till January 25, 2017

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Period of Spain's 'Patriot' air defense system in Turkey is extended up to January 25, 2017.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General says.

    According to information, period of 'Patriot' remaining in the territory of Turkey extended on the basis of appeal of official Ankara to the Alliance.

    'Patriot' system installed in Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa and Adana provinces of Turkey in February, 2013. 

