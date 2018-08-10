Pashinyan to visit Iran

© Reuters

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan plans to visit Iran.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, secretary of Armenia's National Security council Armen Grigoryan said on Facebook. On the eve he received Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi.

During the meeting, the Secretary noted that Armenia and Iran have maintained and developed political relations at a high level over the years, which have never suffered during difficult periods in both countries.

In his turn, the Iranian ambassador noted the importance of the planned visit of Nikol Pashinyan to Iran and expressed the readiness of the Iranian side to help the cooperation of the two countries covered the energy, health, environmental, financial and many other spheres.