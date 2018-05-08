Pashinyan’s supporters gathering in the center of Yerevan

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Supporters of Armenian opposition leader, Nikol Pashinyan are gathering in the center of Yerevan before elections of Prime Minister to be held in the National Assembly this afternoon.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

N.Pashinyan called his supporters to meet in the Republic Square on May 8 at 11:00 on the day of election of the head of government. N. Pashinyan should be together his supporters after the meeting of the parliament, which expected to select prime minister.

Dozens of supporters of the oppositionist are already present on the square. Many of them have national flags of Armenia. On the stage, rehearsing musicians are rehearsing . Most of the audience are young people.

Notably, today a new prime minister is expected to be elected in the Armenian parliament. The only candidate for this position is Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of the opposition party "Civil contract" and the leader of the "Yolk" ("Exit") parliamentary faction.

If the deputies can not elect the head of the Cabinet today, the legislature will be automatically released.