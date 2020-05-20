Top

Pashinyan's parliamentary fraction splitting up

Deputies of Armenia's My Step ruling bloc will create a new fraction, Report says citing Past newspaper.

The reports that the head of the parliamentary Commission on foreign relations, member of the ruling bloc Ruben Rubenyan, will hand over his mandate are false, the media outlet said.

"He will leave My Step fraction, and several deputies from the same bloc will join him. They will unofficially form an independent parliamentary group, which will operate under the supervision of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan," Past reported.

According to the newspaper, the Avinyan-wing of the government in the parliament will act as an independent "group" led by Ruben Rubenyan.

