Pashinyan officially nominates for Armenian prime minister

Leader of protests in Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, was officially nominated as a candidate for the post of prime minister by the Yelk (Way out) parliamentary fraction.

Repot informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the faction member Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters.

According to him, the fraction will meet with three other members of the parliament, including the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

The deputy stressed that all those who are indifferent to the fate of the country will vote for Pashinyan.

Notably, leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party, Gagik Tsarukyan has already supported his candidacy.