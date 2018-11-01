Pashinyan: Correctional facilities in Armenia are in disgraceful condition

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Correctional facilities in Armenia are in shameful condition, Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said.

Report informs citing Armenian media that Pashinyan spoke at a meeting of the government of Armenia.

“All our correctional facilities are in a disgraceful state, that is the state of the cameras, buildings, living conditions is very poor. These are important changes, but we must constantly be aware of all the risks and try to find solutions within the framework of cooperation between the government, the Office of the Human Rights Activist and civil society.

After discussing this issue, Pashinyan left the government meeting. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will continue to lead the meeting.