Party chairwoman: Armenia's economy in a very grave condition

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia's economy is in a very grave condition.

    Report informs referring to the news.am, chairwoman of "Prosperous Armenia" party, the head of its parliamentary faction Naira Zohrabyan said.

    According to her, in Armenia hardly to show at least one area in which progress has been registered.

    "Probably, not enough time passed for a breakthrough in the economy, which is in a very grave condition, but now we had to have at least some optimistic clue. It’s so pity, there is no optimism in the social environment too", N. Zohrabyan added.

