Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary elections held in Turkey.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, 550 deputies from among 16 political parties and 21 independent candidates will be elected to the Turkish Grand National Assembly, representing 85 constituencies in 81 provinces for a four-year term.

Some 54 million people in Turkey and 3 million outside the country are registered to vote. 175 thousand polling stations are available for voters. Compared to the parliamentary elections of June 7 this year, the number of voters within the country has increased by 310,000 people and that of those voting abroad by 28,000. The preliminary results of the polling will be announced at 08:00PM Turkey time (09:00PM Baku time).