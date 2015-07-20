Georgian Parliament will discuss annexation of Georgian territories by Armenians

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Occupation of Georgian territories by Armenians does not happen the first time." Azerbaijani member of Georgian Parliament from the "Georgian Dream" Party, deputy chairman of parliament's committee on regional development and local government, Ali Mammadov said to Report commenting on the fact that, Armenians have annexed about 10 hectares of Georgian Sazakand village, which densely populated by Azerbaijanis

According to the deputy, similiar actions continue by the Armenians for more than 10 years, and this time the same happened with the church, which belongs to the Georgian border territories: "Every year they extend their lands for 5 meters. It occurs mainly in areas densely populated by Azerbaijanis, such a thing does not happen in other places . It happens as a result of failure to set the border between Armenia and Georgia."

He also noted that several meetings and conferences have been held on the issue, but they did not give any results. The MP also said that the issue will be discussed in the faction meeting of Georgian parliament on Wednesday, July 22.

However, the MP did not rule out that these steps could lead to cross-border conflict: "Armenia is trying to occupy a piece of land from anyone!"