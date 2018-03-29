Parliament of Romania adopts declaration of intent for reunification with Moldova

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Romanian Parliament has adopted a declaration of intent to unite with Moldova.

Report informs citing the Hurriyet, this document was announced at Romania’s parliament special session to mark the 100th anniversary of Moldova joining the then-kingdom of Romania after World War One.

It was noted that the declaration is devoted to integrity.

“Romania’s parliament... considers as fully legitimate the desire of those citizens of the Republic of Moldova who support the unification of the two states,” the resolution backed by lawmakers said.

The declaration emphasizes that efforts to reunify Moldova and Romania have a legal basis.