Parliament of Iran approves state budget for 2018

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Parliament of Iran has approved state budget in Solar (Hijri) calendar for year 1396 (from March 21, 2017 until March 20, 2018). Report informs citing the Iranian media, the state budget will be 300 bln USD (320 trillion tomans). This figure is 8.84 % more than the current budget.

According to information, 111 deputies voted in favor of the budget, 70 voted against, while 5 MP remained neutral. A total of 202 lawmakers took part in the work of the Parliament.

In the budget for the new Iranian year, price per barrel of crude oil envisaged at 50 USD.