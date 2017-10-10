Park near Catalonian parliament in Barcelona closed off

© Flickr

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Catalonian police closed off the park Citadel where building of regional parliament is located.

Report informs referring to the TASS, law enforcements of autonomy told that. According to their information this measure was undertaken for security reasons.

Head of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont is expected to appear at parliament at 18:00 local time (20:00 Baku time) today.

The voting was conducted in the autonomy regarding the secession from Spain, October 1.

2.28 mln out of 5.31 mln Catalans eligible to vote participated in the voting. 90,18% of those participating in the referendum backed independence. Madrid claims the referendum is illegitimate and refuses to recognize its results.